EAST MONTPELIER — Washington Electric Cooperative was recently recognized for its commitment to health and wellness with a gold-level 2019 Governor’s Award for Workplace Wellness.
This is the third consecutive year WEC has won a Governor’s Award for Workplace Wellness. The gold-level award, new this year, is the state’s highest and recognizes Vermont businesses and organizations that show exemplary commitment to health, fitness and work-life balance.
