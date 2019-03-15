COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine have announced that S.J. Cahill is the winner of the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize.
Cahill is this year's winner for his short story, “Family Ground,” which explores the moral dilemma of the Vietnam War and its impact on a Vermont community. The Vermont Writers’ Prize is awarded annually by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine, and “Family Ground” is published in the March/April issue of Vermont Magazine.
S.J. Cahill was a Vermont Writers’ Prize finalist in 2014. Now, the East Burke resident will receive a $1,500 prize for this short story, which was fueled by his own life experiences.
In addition to the winning story, three of the finalists, “The Hot Spot,” a short story by Peter Cammann, of Shelburne, “Lunar,” a poem by Lisa Buckton, of South Burlington, and the poem “Poulin’s Cows,” by Carol Henrikson, of Washington, will also be featured in this issue of Vermont Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.