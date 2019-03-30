WATERBURY CENTER — The Woodstock Farmers’ Market, a year-round, fresh food and specialty market, has purchased a second site at the former Pete’s Greens Farm Market, 2802 Waterbury Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center, an extension of Pete's Greens Farm in Craftsbury.
Martin Bromirski will continue on as a Woodstock Farmers’ Market manager in this Waterbury Center location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.