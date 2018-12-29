Jan. 19
Maple conference — Workshops for maple producers at School for International Training Graduate Institute, 1 Kipling Road, Brattleboro. Register at www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences.
Jan. 26
Maple conference — Workshops for maple producers at Lamoille Union Middle School, 736 Route 15, Hyde Park. Register at www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences.
Feb. 6
and
7
HACCP Class — Two-day class for food processing facilities re Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plan. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vermont Department of Health office, 108 Cherry St., Burlington. $450 per person, register at go.uvm.edu/haccpfeb2019.
Feb. 7
Women’s careers — Funding applications due by 5 p.m., to support viable career pathways for Vermont women and girls. Visit vermontcf.org/VWFGrantmaking for information.
