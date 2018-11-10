Nov. 10
Insurance & finance fair — Public invited to Health Insurance & Personal Finance Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Windjammer Conference Center in South Burlington. Call 872-9000, ext. 118, or email Marianne@EventMoguls.com for information.
Nov. 13
Networking mixer — Hosted by Vermont Environmental Consortium for environmental community and related companies. 4-6 p.m. at 14th Star Brewery in St. Albans. Visit www.vectogether.org/event/mixer-at-14th-star-brewing-co/ for information.
Marketing workshop — “Ignite Your Marketing” free workshop for business owners. 6-7:30 p.m. Capstone Community Action, 20 Gable Place, Barre. Call 477-5176 for information.
Nov. 15
Grant program ends — From May 3 — Nov. 15, apply for grants to support associations that promote Vermont agriculture, food, beverage, forest and fiber products. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xQ4Tg (case sensitive) to download the Request for Proposals. Call 505-1822 or email alexandra.zipparo@vermont.gov for information.
Vermont Development Conference — Registration now open for networking event at Hilton Waterfront Hotel in Burlington. http://whiteandburke.com/resources/vermont-development-conference for information.
Nov. 30
We Care 2 funding — Nonprofit organizations that impact Vermonters’ access to food, shelter, heat, financial education or a healthy environment can apply thru Nov. 30 at vsecu.com/wecare2.
Dec. 11
Marketing workshop — “Ignite Your Marketing” free workshop for business owners. 6-7:30 p.m. Capstone Community Action, 20 Gable Place, Barre. Call 477-5176 for information.
Dec. 14
Grant deadline – Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities pilot grant program for development of “outdoor recreation friendly” communities. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/VOREC for information.
Your business is our business
Send announcements for upcoming classes, conferences, grant opportunities and other business events to editorial@businessvermont.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.