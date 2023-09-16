As a financial adviser, I have seen firsthand how much planning it takes to retire early. Deciding to leave the workforce (and say goodbye to your steady paycheck) earlier than you previously intended to may come with many considerations. If you are intrigued by the idea of retiring early, read on for some suggestions for how to assess if moving your retirement date forward is something within your reach.

Define your dream retirement. A realistic early retirement plan doesn’t happen by chance. It takes careful planning and deliberate action. Before you can figure out how to make early retirement a viable option, take time to envision the kind of life you want to lead when you leave your primary career. Where will you live? What kind of activities do you plan to pursue? These are the types of questions that will help you define what you want your retirement to be like.

