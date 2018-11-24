The 2018 fall television season has brought some familiar faces back to the small screen in former and new roles.
The return of Candice Bergen, now 72, to her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Washington, D.C., TV journalist Murphy Brown has generated buzz around the eponymous CBS program considered groundbreaking 20 years ago, with its out-front treatment of topics such as breast cancer, alcoholism and, notably, single mothers.
In the 1991-92 season, when Bergen’s unmarried character became pregnant, critics spoke out about the plot’s blow to “family values.”
One of those critics was then-Vice President Dan Quayle, who said, “Primetime TV has Murphy Brown mocking the importance of fathers by bearing a child alone and calling it just another lifestyle choice.”
The “Murphy Brown” reboot — where Brown hosts a cable news show — is again leaning into controversial topics, with episodes including sexual harassment (when Brown recalls her own #MeToo experience), immigration and President Donald Trump, whose election was the impetus for Bergen’s television comeback.
In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Bergen and series creator Diane English admitted that if Hillary Clinton had been elected, “Murphy Brown” wouldn’t have returned. But both agree the time is right for Brown’s seasoned voice.
“We haven’t really articulated that we consider ourselves ‘The Resistance,’ but I think that’s the subtext, certainly,” Bergen said.
In 2018, Brown hosts “Murphy in the Morning.” Her competition includes her now-grown son, Avery (Jake McDorman), who is hosting a show on the “Wolf Channel.” Returning cast members include Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud.
On Fox’s “The Cool Kids,” the setting — a retirement community — may be new, but stars Vicki Lawrence, 69; Leslie Jordan, 63; David Alan Grier, 62; and Martin Mull, 75; are well-known to viewers, thanks to their roles in television and movies over the years.
The storyline is based on creator Charlie Day’s (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) experiences working in a nursing home. After the death of the fourth man in the resident “clique” at the Shady Meadows retirement community, Lawrence’s character steps forward to take her place as the only woman in the outspoken group.
In an interview with The New York Times, Mull (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) was asked about how “The Cool Kids” portrays older adults and the realities of aging. His response: “What’s interesting is, even though that would indicate that we’re dealing with a lot of old-people issues, we’re really not. The emphasis here is that the calendar is not necessarily the best barometer. It’s the character of the person, and we’re as capable of doing things that teenagers do as anyone.”
The challenges of growing older in Hollywood is the premise of a new Netflix series launching this month. “The Kominsky Method” features Oscar-winning actors Michael Douglas, 74, and Alan Arkin, 84. Douglas plays a former movie actor working as an acting coach, and Arkin is his agent.
With this wave of popular actors, now older, being featured in lead roles rather than as minor characters, television executives are capitalizing on the theory that boomers want to see familiar personalities on screen facing the same challenges they are, such as aging, relevance and the impact of technology — often with humor.
Case in point: On its premiere episode, Murphy Brown took to Twitter for the first time — and was promptly criticized by “the president.”
