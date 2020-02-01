BARRE — Depending on which start date is selected, Trow & Holden Co. of Barre is either celebrating its 130th year or has been in business for 159 years. The company, which makes tools for stone cutters, opened in 1861 as Stafford and Holden, a manufacturer of pitchforks, hay rakes, manure forks, and ice harvesting equipment. In 1890, the company switched to making tools for stonemasons and stone carvers. The advent of tractors and other farm machines forced the company to switch operations.
“We claim 1890 as the start date but the company did start in 1861,” company president Gina Akley said. 2020 is also a special year for Akley as it marks her first anniversary as president. Last January she replaced her parents Norman Akley and Lauren LaMorte at the helm. Both are still involved in the operation.
“I’m very lucky to still have both my parents here every day. I’ve been able to take my time and learn from them. I was also lucky to take over a successful business with a well-established and highly skilled workforce,” she said.
The company, which has 14 employees, operates out of the same building as it did in 1861. Initially the energy to run the plant was water power from the Stevens Branch behind the plant. Some of the oldest machines, only one of which is still used, have a distinct 19th-century look with overhead belts powering them, almost as if the back section of the building were a museum and not a working factory. Most of the tools today are made on state-of-the-art, computer numerical control (CNC) machines, although the final assembly and finishing, which separates Trow & Holden from many of its competitors, is still done by hand.
Trow & Holden manufactures a broad range of carbide-tipped hand tools and hammers used by stonemasons throughout the world as well as a complete line of pneumatic tools and chisels for stone carving.
“Our company was among the very first to successfully introduce tungsten carbide tips on hand tools and hammer blades,” Gina Akley said. “We also hold the original patent for the hand-held pneumatic hammer.”
Another factor that separates Trow & Holden from its competitors, most of which are foreign companies, is the guarantee placed on its tools. All of its chisels, hammers and pneumatics tools come with a lifetime guarantee against breakage or malfunction. The company will repair or replace, free of charge, any of its products found to be defective.
“We are proud to offer the highest quality and widest variety of stonecutting tools available anywhere,” Akley said. “Our roots are in the Barre, Vermont, granite industry and we know hard stone.” Last year Trow & Holden used over 62,000 pounds of American steel to produce its tools.
All of its tools are individually serial-numbered allowing the company to record and keep track of the physical specifications, purchase information and performance of every tool made.
Akley’s roots at the company are deep with a family link to Clarke Holden, one of the founding partners. (John Trow, a Barre banker, helped finance the company.) Holden passed the business to his son William who patented a small pneumatic air hammer for carving stone. William’s son Max and Gina Akley’s grandfather Jack Akley were brothers-in-law. Jack worked with Max for many years and owned a share of the company. When Max retired in 1969, Jack bought the rest of the shares. Norman joined the company in 1977 and took over in 1984. LaMorte joined the business in 1991 after the death of Norman’s father. Akley started with the company in March 2016, and, with her brother Benjamin, formally took over ownership in January 2019. Prior to joining Trow & Holden she was the customer operations manager in Scotland for Northern Power Systems of Barre. Akley’s husband Robin Scott, from Scotland, is a stone cutter for Rock of Ages.
“I’m one of a number of people in my generation who have left Vermont and then came back to the family business,” Akley said. “I wanted to be home, my history and traditions are here. I worked here when I was in high school. ”
In addition to using state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, another big change at the company is how it sells it products.
“Most of our sales are through our website and Amazon, which did not exist 30 years ago. We also use a series of distributors who specialize in stone,” she said. The company is prominent on YouTube and Google.
Before World War II, hand tools and chisels to cut stone were made with steel blades, so most manufacturing plants had blacksmiths on payroll. After the war, Trow & Holden started using carbide on stone-working tools.
To keep competitive, especially when many of its competitors are much larger, Trow & Holden continues to innovate.
“We have continued to be at the forefront in carbide materials development and still use only virgin powder, U.S. manufactured carbide in our products,” Akley said. “Our long tradition of working closely with our customers is instrumental in keeping us innovative. The best designs come from the users of our tools and, because we make everything right here, we can respond quickly to a customer’s particular need.”
In addition, the company has worked with Vermont Manufacturing Extension to streamline its operations, which has allowed it to increase sales without increasing inventory levels or adding additional personnel. Some recent changes, such as the implementation of an ISO-certified (International Organization for Standardization) Quality Management System, have helped maintain Trow & Holden’s status as one of the highest-quality manufacturers of stone-working tools and supported further expansion into international markets, Akley said.
“Essentially we’re making the same things with the same quality that we have always made but we’re making them more efficiently,” she said.
