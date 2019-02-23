Middlebury College Professor Richard Wolfson explained the dangers of earth’s rising temperatures in a 2007 lecture series Earth’s Changing Climate (www.greatcourses.com), observing, “The temperature rise itself will not spread evenly over the globe; it will generally be greater over land and at high latitudes. Extreme events, such as heat waves, intense precipitation, and droughts will be more frequent, and storm intensities will likely increase.”
This month, in a statement to the Rutland Herald, he said, “The past five years are the warmest five on record” and “2016 remains the warmest ever, followed by 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2014 in that order.”
Heat waves, massive fires, snow droughts and deep freezes have occurred during that time. The rapidity and rise in extreme weather has caused economists to label this change a “climate crisis” for its potential to disrupt economic stability around the world.
Some studies warn that rising temperatures threaten the survival of ski areas. Professor Daniel Scott, director of University of Waterloo’s Interdisciplinary Center on Climate Change, told Maine Public Radio that warmer temperatures mean ski areas in southern New England may “no longer be economically viable by mid-century” if their “revenue stream depends on reliable snowfall.”
While lower-altitude areas are vulnerable, shorter ski seasons and droughts have been experienced worldwide and in Vermont. Lean snowfall in 2015-16 resulted in a 30-percent drop in skier visits, making climate change a challenge to the state’s $1.6 billion ski industry.
However, its ski industry has been at the forefront of mountain-resort efficiency projects, which bodes well for ski area sustainability and survival.
Because winter matters
The Vermont Ski Areas Association (VSAA) recently joined six other state ski-trade associations from across the country to express support for the formation of the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership (OBCP). OBCP is a partnership of the Outdoor Industry Association, SnowSports Industries America, and the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA).
VSAA President Molly Mahar said the OBCP is providing leadership and looking at ways they can move the country toward a clean-energy economy and improve the resiliency of the $887 billion outdoor industry. VSAA supports the initiative as a way to help Vermont areas engage in the process of addressing climate change and be part of a larger solution.
“We are a small state, and need to be part of a regional and national effort to advance the national conversation,” she noted.
NSAA Director of Marketing and Communications Adrienne Isaac said, “Promoting and supporting sustainable practices at our ski areas is one of our key objectives, as we believe that climate change is the biggest threat to winter recreation.” The $62-billion U.S. ski industry supports over 950,000 winter tourism-related jobs.
Noting approximately 150 million Americans participate in outdoor recreation, Isaac added, “OBCP is laser-focused on climate advocacy — pursuing bipartisan policies that result in carbon-emission reductions, energy innovation, and bolstering our country’s transition to a clean-energy economy. We came together to have a stronger voice in DC on climate advocacy. The OBCP is focused on implementing our priorities and our strategic approach on behalf of our members.”
Vt. leads in ‘green’
“Vermont has long been a leader in the ‘Green Movement’ by promoting best practices regarding the environment. That same ideology is a guiding force throughout the state’s ski industry. Efficiency is a top priority in the design and implementation of everything from snowmaking to the utensils in base lodge eateries. Sustainability and efficiency have been a priority for many years now,” VSAA Director of Communications Adam White said.
Mahar added that snowmaking technology has been evolving over the last 15 years, and that the 2014 Great Gun Roundup, a partnership with Efficiency Vermont, saw newer, more-efficient technology being utilized at many areas. Additionally, areas have collaborated with Efficiency Vermont to complete a variety of projects to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions with rebates and incentives encouraging them to become early adopters of new technologies.
In recognition of being an adopter of nearly every energy-efficiency technology in snowmaking and having completed 27 efficiency projects resort-wide since 2000, Bromley received an Energy Leadership Award from Efficiency Vermont in 2017.
Killington also received a 2017 Leadership Award for “excellent collaboration at all levels of the organization” and 61 efficiency projects completed since 2000, among other accomplishments.
Killington employs other efficiency measures, like use of Freeaire Refrigeration, which pulls cold air from outside into coolers when the outdoor temperature is below 40 degrees.
“The Freeaire system has reduced energy usage and decreased CO2 emissions by approximately 13.2 tons per year,” notes Communications Manager Courtney DeFiore.
“To reduce consumption of dirty energy we have 14 AllEarth Solar Trackers and three rooftop solar installations. Combined, they generate approximately 200,000 kWh of clean electricity annually,” DeFiore said.
The resort also partners with Namaste Solar to operate four off-site solar farms, which generate approximately 3,100,000 kWh of clean electricity annually.
The solar initiatives conserve 2,471 metric tons of CO2 and power all lifts at Killington and Pico, excluding the K-1 Express Gondola, which, along with the Peak Lodge, operates on Cow Power (energy generated from manure at local dairy farms through a process that reduces greenhouse emissions).
Additionally, Killington offers 47 electric-car chargers (30 Tesla,17 universal) at charging stations located throughout the resort.
Okemo Mountain Resort has implemented a host of efficiency measures, including acquisition of highly efficient grooming machines and low-energy snowmaking technology. Working with Efficiency Vermont, Okemo completed 32 projects, ranging from occupancy sensors to vendmisers, devices that power down a vending machine to conserve energy when no one is nearby, reports Communications Manager Bonnie MacPherson.
Six projects completed between 2017 and 2018 — Jackson Gore HVAC controls, refrigeration and LED upgrades in multiple buildings — bring estimated annual savings of $212,000.
Okemo is also included in Vail Resorts’ new “Commitment to Zero” initiative, which has ambitious goals of zero net emissions and zero waste to landfills.
Among many other innovative initiatives, Bolton Valley installed a wind turbine as an energy source and received NSAA’s 2010 Silver Eagle (environmental) award, while the Spruce Peak at Stowe development was Audubon International’s first Sustainable Resort Community.
