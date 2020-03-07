The Rutland Jewish Center will be hosting a free 1-Day University all day Sunday, March 15.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer nearly two-dozen classes presented by community members who will share their passions and expertise on a variety of subjects, from bagpipes to conflict resolution and DIY beer to investing with your values.
Event Coordinator Ted Molnar said 1-Day University is designed to bring the community together to explore, enjoy and learn from the skills and talents that characterize the people who make up the Rutland area.
“It’s a day designed for people who think every day is a great day to share knowledge and build community,” Molnar said.
Classes include Bike Maintenance Tips (and e-Bikes), Learn to Play the Ukulele in 30 Minutes, How to Spot a Computer Virus, the Art and Craft of Flower Arranging, Tai Chi, Zen Meditation, Advanced Directives, Hydration for Health, Easy Ski Tuning, and more.
Pat Hunter, of Rutland, who is also a presenter at 1-Day University, called the event a wonderful idea, as it provides the opportunity for community members to showcase their passions and talents and to pass them on to others.
“We will all benefit from the exceptional community building that 1-Day University offers,” she said.
Most classes will last one hour, and some will offer experiences beyond the presentation. For example, those who attend the Bike Maintenance Tips session will be able to try out an e-Bike; DIY Beer will feature a sampling of beers created by Frank Gorham, of West Rutland. Sheila McIntyre and Deb Franzoni will end their class with participants playing a sing-along number.
Free coffee and tea will be available throughout the day; bagels with all the toppings and pastries will be offered for sale.
1-Day University is a free for all event; no one pays or gets paid.
“The goal is for everyone to be inspired, enlightened and entertained, to discover new ideas and interests — and have a great time doing it,” Molnar explained. “Plus, no tests or grades — just the pure joy of learning.”
For a complete list of courses, information on the presenters and to sign up for one or more classes, please go to: rutlandjewishcenter.org, email office@rutlandjewishcenter.org or call 802-773-3455. The event will be held at the Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street in Rutland.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a partnership in which Castleton University student journalists are teaming up with University of Vermont students to provide news stories for local papers. The program is funded by a grant through UVM.
