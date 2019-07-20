MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor has a new website, one it says is easier to use and has a calendar of events.
The department announced this week the site is up and active.
“The primary goal of building this new website was to create a more valuable, convenient and user-centric resource for jobseekers, employers, claimants and the general public,” said Michael Harrington, deputy commissioner of the Department of Labor. “The public interacts with our website on a daily basis, so it is incredibly important that this site be designed with them in mind.”
The redesigned site is meant to decrease the number of clicks users will need to get what they want, from filing claims on unemployment, and workplace injuries, to printing mandatory workplace posters and finding information.
Those who frequented the department’s page in the past are advised to clear their browser caches and history to prevent errors. Bookmarks should also be updated. The new site can be found at www.labor.vermont.gov.
