If you buy a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle you won’t be able to leap a tall building with a single bound, but you will be able to accelerate nearly as fast as a speeding bullet, from zero to 60 in three-seconds and 60 to 80 in another two-seconds, considerably faster than most gas-powered machines.
“The LiveWire is gear-less and clutch-free, so there is no time wasted working through the gears,” said Mark Frano, customer experience manager for Wilkins Harley-Davidson. The South Barre dealership has just received two LiveWire motorcycles (one has been sold). The twist-and-go throttle, electric power system and unique sound are “unlike any bike we have ever received in 73 years in business,” Frano said.
The LiveWire is the Milwaukee-based company’s first electric vehicle. The maximum speed for the105 horsepower motorcycle is 95 mph, and it gets 146 miles, on average, per charge. According to Franco, the machine is compatible with most charging stations and can be fully charged at a fast station in one hour. In can also be charged from a 110watt home outlet. The manufacture’s suggested price is $29,799.
“This is definitely a high-performance machine,” said Jon Sargent, sales manger for Wilkins Harley. “This machine represents a whole different experience.” According to Sargent, LiveWire is meant to complement, not replace Harley-Davidson’s internal-combustion cruiser motorcycles. “The machine targets a different type of customer than the traditional fan of Harley motorcycles,” Sargent said.
There is no classic Harley roar. Instead, the machine emits a high-pitched whirring sound that is similar to the sound of a power-drill or to the sound of motorcycles in many sci-fi movies. At 50 miles an hour the rider hears mostly wind.
“This machine changes the bar dramatically,” Sargent said. He believes it will expand the customer base beyond the HOG faithful (Harleys Owners Group).
The LiveWire motorcycle was first presented in June 2014. In January 2018, Harley-Davidson announced the motorcycle was entering production and would hit the market in 18 months. The first deliveries were made in September 2019 but were temporarily halted due to an unspecified charging issue which Harley-Davidson said is now resolved.
“To say that the LiveWire has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles on the planet would be an understatement. Riders all over the world have waited patiently to see America’s most iconic motorcycle brand take a giant step into the future. The time is here. While the heart and soul of Harley-Davidson will always be rooted in the classic machines of yesterday, it is great to see Harley reaching for the stars with the LiveWire. The future is bright,” Frano said.
The Harley-Davidson company joins several established electric motorcycle producers such as Zero Motorcycles, CSC, Brutus and Tacita.
Harley-Davidson sells 228,000 motorcycle a year. Production for the first year for LiveWire will be limited, possibly to just a few thousand bikes. According to Frano, most dealers will get just a handful this year. “It will likely be in the single digits,” he said.
Harley-Davidson is hoping LiveWire and other new models will help kickstart sales. The company is diversifying its product line in an effort to expand its market. The company plans to add electric bicycles and electric scooters. The company also recently announced it will be introducing a small-displacement, 338cc motorcycle for the Asian market to compete for the commuter business.
According to Bloomberg News, sales of motorcycles have dropped significantly in recent years. U.S. sales peaked in 2006 at 716,268 and have seen a steady decline since then. Motorcycle sales in the U.S. fell 5.2% in 2019, the fifth straight annual decline. Part of the problem is demographics, as Millennials and the generations after them have, so far, shown less interest in motorcycles than the Baby Boom generation.
Wilkins Harley-Davidson in South Barre has avoided the sales drop experienced by many dealers, as sales have been steady throughout and are solid now, according to Frano.
Wilkins Harley-Davidson, which is the largest Harley dealership in Vermont and has been in business since 1947, has won the Bar and Shield Award for 12 consecutive years. Presented by the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, this award is given to dealers based on motorcycle and related product sales, customer service and satisfaction, and operational measures. Wilkins has also won the Platinum Bar and Shield Award from Harley-Davidson which is given to just the top six dealerships in the United States.
Last November Wilkins Harley-Davidson purchased Green Mountain Harley-Davidson of Essex Junction. Owners Barbara Wilkins, Ann Lyon and John Lyon represent three generations of the family-operated business.
“Debby and David Pearson have established a solid foundation at Green Mountain Harley-Davidson. We hope to build upon what they have accomplished,” said John Lyon about the purchase of the Essex dealership.
