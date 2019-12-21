When Governor Deane Davis proposed a new sales tax to help the state dig its way out of a revenue hole, he proposed a 3% general sales tax with a higher rate on ski-lift tickets. “The thought was that it would affect out-of-staters and not Vermonters,” explained Parker Riehle, a former Vermont Ski Areas Association (VSAA) government affairs director and president.
That prompted a group of managers in the Vermont Ski Operators Association, an informal group with no paid staff, “to activate Joe Parkinson, general manager at Glen Ellen, to be a lobbyist at the State House in 1969.
“Joe prevailed and defeated that proposal, but it was the beginning of the legislature taking the industry for granted as a cash cow,” Riehle told the Herald.
It was also the beginning of VSAA’s role of “mitigating the harm,” he said, noting, “Vermont remains one of a few states with a lift-ticket tax.”
This success also prompted the formal incorporation of the Vermont Ski Areas Association (dba Ski Vermont) and the establishment of offices on State Street in Montpelier by 1972, with Parkinson the full-time president, Riehle said, stressing, “It was crucial to be located near the Statehouse.
“Joe proceeded to navigate Vermont’s ski areas through the ongoing development of state policies that affected the industry, including land-use regulations, electric utility costs, tax laws, and water withdrawals for snowmaking,” Riehle said of Parkinson’s 25-year tenure.
Environmental challenges
Act 250, the state’s pioneering land-use law passed in 1970, was not opposed by the ski industry. But it raised permit issues and became problematic when some groups used it to stop ski-area expansions.
Asked to trace the impetus for, and impact of, Act 250, David Kelley, who served as VSAA legal counsel (1980-2005) said via email: “The growth spawned by the interstate came to a head in Vermont in 1969, in particular with the growth of second homes at ski areas. Leading legislators, with the strong support of Governor Deane Davis, determined that Vermont needed a land-use planning law that would lay out a vision and long-term plan for growth and development.
“But, with the realization that a detailed plan would have big winners and losers, developing a statewide plan proved to be impossible. Ultimately, we created Act 250. It created what was more properly called a permit process, not a planning process, and it meant that for the first decade developers and environmentalists would fight over growth and development, one permit and project at a time.
“Many of the founders of the Vermont ski industry (Preston Smith, Hans Thorner, Ralph DesLauriers, Bruce Belden and others) were drawn to skiing because of their love of the outdoors and the environment. Eventually, most of the leadership in the ski industry came to realize that the conflicts growing out of Act 250 were bad for the economy and for the environment. … We began to think of development proposals as community projects and began having round-table meetings with all stakeholders regarding any significant development. Though many of the industry’s original founders have passed on, that consciousness has only become stronger with time. I think throughout most of the industry today there is an ethos that says growth has to be win-win or it shouldn’t happen, and with it, a growing sense of partnership.”
Progress through compromise
Molly Mahar, VSAA president since 2018, Candy Moot (president, 1996-2000), and Riehle (2006 to 2018) concur that the ski areas were in favor of Act 250 for preservation of the environment and Vermont’s rural beauty. What was frustrating, they noted, were the occasional abuses and misinformation by some wanting to stop ski-area growth or curtail water withdrawals from streams and rivers for snowmaking.
Moot, who was hired as VSAA associate director in 1979 for her expertise in governmental, legislative and regulatory areas, addressed the issues of pollution and growth in a 1986 commentary run in the Feb. 9 Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Noting there can be a difference between perception and reality, she addressed rumors about the Vermont ski industry by presenting facts — from data collected by various state agencies — in an attempt to educate the public before decisions were made by public officials on critical matters like water withdrawals.
“The resolution of issues around minimum stream flows was one of the most contentious issues the industry ever dealt with,” Kelley recalled.
“In the late eighties, the ski industry began to recognize that to remain sustainable, the enormous costs of infrastructure would require the industry to do everything possible to weatherproof our ski areas. Areas that invested heavily in snowmaking saw significant advantages in attracting skiers, and that aspect of the industry increasingly became a necessity.
“A number of groups felt strongly that ski areas were using too much water, even though it was clear most of the water used for snowmaking returned to the streams from whence it came. The Water Resources Board convened a series of negotiating sessions. With a sense that their future survival depended on snowmaking, the issue went through a torturous process of litigation and legislation.
“In the end, it is fair to say that no party was completely satisfied, but the industry has lived with the compromises.”
Those compromises necessitated the installation of costly storage ponds, an expense that led to the closings of “smaller, less-well-capitalized areas,” Kelley said.
It was the mid-90s before the issue got resolved, Mahar noted. By that time Vermont was down to 25 areas, from a height of 81 in 1966.
A major success story
Among the many issues VSAA has helped ski areas address, Mahar and Riehle noted that working with the areas to promote best practices regarding the environment and efficiency has led to Vermont areas becoming leaders in the Green Movement.
Mahar said that in working with Efficiency Vermont, ski areas have completed 668 projects between 2000 and 2018, including low-e snowguns, compressed air right sizing, and lift-terminal heater controls among other improvements. The anticipated lifetime savings of these projects is 989+ million kilowatt hours of electricity, which can power 400,000 homes annually, Mahar said, noting the savings avoids 1.77 billion pounds of carbon going into the atmosphere. The avoided lifetime costs to the Vermont ski industry are estimated at more than $175 million.
Riehle added that Efficiency Vermont proposed the Great Gun Roundup of 2014-15 to VSAA. The biggest project, it saw 13 areas replace 2,255 snowguns with 2,721 energy-efficient “low–e” guns. This investment prevented a disaster for the challenging 2015-16 season, Riehle noted.
An encompassing promotional voice
Moot summed up the purpose of VSAA as “to do together what ski areas could not do alone. We were staff for the ski areas — they could ask a question and we could provide the answer. They needed a voice in Montpelier and we supplied it.”
Parkinson and Moot were also promoting Vermont as a ski state and doing myriad public relations and communications duties. As governmental affairs took up more of their time in the 1980s, more staff were added.
By 1997, VSAA services had expanded to offering educational programs with schools, charitable fundraising, community outreach and ski-area environmental programs, and the Ski Vermont website. In the early 2000s, membership was extended to Nordic areas.
While publishing daily ski reports was given to SnoCountry, an industry nonprofit, VSAA reports and the four-color Ski Vermont print magazine continue to be published, and staff still travel to ski shows and media events to promote Vermont skiing.
Mahar’s first ten-years at VSAA began in 1990 in marketing. She worked with the membership, the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, and other statewide organizations. To promote Vermont as “the” New England state to ski, she focused on its diversity of terrain, many areas in close proximity to skiers, and great teaching facilities among other resort assets.
Partnering with VDTM on media events was “a huge step,” she said, noting, “Collaboration is key for (a) small state.” Vermont Specialty Food Days are an example of collaborating with partners, who offer samples of their products to guests at ski areas.
VSAA also initiated grants to support agricultural and forestry projects, using proceeds from the Fifth Grade Passport program, which allows any fifth grader to sample alpine and Nordic areas for free. Record 2016-17 proceeds of $19,980 were donated to a farm and creamery in Wells.
New promotions and guides have been added as VSAA staff continue to provide governmental, marketing and public affairs services to its 20 Alpine and 30 Nordic members.
Killington President and General Manager and VSAA Board President Michael Solimano said: “One thing that is great about Vermont and skiing specifically, as an industry we work well together to try to promote skiing in the state of Vermont. VSAA is critical in helping our legislatures understand the ski industry perspective on issues. VSAA also does a great job facilitating learning and sharing amongst resorts on topics from HR, ski operations and more.”
Echoing Moot, he added, “We are stronger when we work together, and VSAA has done a great job of bringing ski areas large and small as well as cross-country areas together to help ensure the viability of this industry.”
