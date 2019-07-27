LUDLOW — TPW Real Estate has opened a third real estate office, at 108 Main St. in Ludlow, adding to its real estate and property management services in Manchester and Stratton.
Betty McEnaney has joined as the managing broker in Ludlow. She served as president of Crown Point Board of Realtors twice and of Vermont Association of Realtors in 1998. In 2016, she was Realtor of the Year for the Crown Point Board and went on to be named the Realtor of the Year for the State of Vermont.
