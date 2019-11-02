Hey, kids, your Uncle Dave is coming back to the local airwaves!
Dave Tibbs, a popular local DJ who lost his job after 11 years when FM station 94.5 was refashioned two years ago, is launching a new radio station, one he calls “community radio for Rutland County and the Killington Valley, a public radio station that local people can take ownership of.”
Tibbs purchased the signal from the Radio Vermont Group, which operates three stations in Vermont. The new music station, WEXP, will be located at the Vermont Farmers Food Center property on West Street and found at 101.5 FM after Dec. 1. A satellite studio will also broadcast from the former location of 105.3 The Peak studio on the Access Road in Killington.
“So often, radio stations are manned from far away, with no local personalities or connection with the audience,” Tibbs said in an interview. “Ours will be independent and public, meaning Rutland County won’t get lost in the mix as they do on many other Vermont radio stations.
“We will offer a variety of music, labeled as triple A — adult album alternative — and Americana. That means good old rock ‘n’ roll, blues, jazz, and country — a variety suited to give the listeners of Rutland County the music they love but has been unavailable on the air.”
There will be some Grateful Dead, too, as Tibbs has broadcast a national Dead show for 28 years. And, of course, there will be that voice — still with a trace of southern accent and the inimitable announcement “It’s your Uncle Dave …”
He plans to use the station as a sounding board for the full gamut of nonprofit and community-based organizations in the county, as a partner with the Rutland school system in terms of offering student internships in broadcasting, and in collaboration with the Rutland County Farmers Market, from which he will broadcast live each Saturday.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel, but our station is going to do a kind of radio not done in Vermont — we’ll have live performances, local acts, lots of input from the rich array of community partners in the region. Local is key,” he said.
Other offerings will include local recreation, sports and concert calendars; interviews with local business, arts, and sports figures; interviews with local and well-known performers appearing locally; regional news and weather reports, and a farm report. The station will host a You Tube channel for video and sound recordings of local performers. Tibbs even dreams of presenting radio theater and sponsoring a monthly book club.
Tibbs, 52, of Mendon, came to Rutland 13 years ago after a long career in music in the South. He grew up in Memphis and several towns in Mississippi, which some consider the birthplace of American music, listening to ZZ Top and Led Zeppelin, jazz and blues and some of the great DJs like Cable Hill’s Blues at Sunset broadcast from Tougaloo College. During his college years, he was program director for WVUA at the University of Alabama and launched his Dead show at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. In 2006, he moved the Dead show to public radio WNCW in Spindale, NC, from which it went national. He later joined a rock station in Auburn, Alabama, where “Wildman Steve,” famous in radio circles for his programming, became a mentor and a friend.
During his time working in Asheville, NC, he made friends from Vermont who kept telling him about the beauty and sanity of the Green Mountain State. Wanting a change, he meandered north 13 years ago, met local radio personality Terry Jaye, who talked him into coming to Rutland, where Tibbs first joined The Peak and then 94.5 FM The Drive.
Here in Rutland, he fell in love — not just with Vermont but with his wife, Kate Pisanelli Tibbs, a member of a big local family. Since then, along with coaching football at Rutland High, he served on the board of directors of the Rutland Food Co-op.
“I love this community and Vermont. The love of where we live is what made me stay, longer than any place I’ve ever been,” Tibbs said. “That’s why I’ve worked to put this station together, with so much help from Ken Squiers, the owner of Radio Vermont, and Steve Cormier, its general manager, and so many local people like Greg Cox, who believed in the idea of a locally controlled radio station from the very beginning.”
“It’s a natural fit — hyper-local music in a hyper-local food center. It all works together to build a stronger community,” Cox, the director of the Vermont Farmers Food Center and its local farmers’ market, said. “We’ve been excited about this since Dave first brought the idea to us. It just plays into everything we’re doing. Now we have almost a media branch that can educate local citizens in a fun way about food, nutrition, how food affects their bodies and the economy. It’s really exciting.”
Tony Gallucci, the founder and chair of the Music Guild International board in Burlington, also played a role in helping Tibbs realize his dream.
Throughout the process of securing funding, people have “asked me, why nonprofit. I watched a lot of great stations have their patriarch die or retire and the station gets broken up or doesn’t live up to expectations,” he said. “My hope is that we build something that’s so beneficial to the county that it’s around for decades to come. It’s not about me, it’s about being part of a catalyst in a great community that I love. … Oh, and also, it’s about the music.”
Yvonne Daley is a former Rutland Herald reporter.
