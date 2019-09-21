JOHNSON — Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is now offering a $250 bill credit to members who purchase a Level II electric vehicle charger.

As part of the credit, members will be asked to refrain from charging their cars from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, when demand for electricity typically peaks and electricity is generated from dirtier and more expensive sources.

The incentive will apply to chargers on a VEC-approved list.

The Level II chargers — which charge electric vehicles roughly four times as fast as standard 120-Volt wall outlet charging — range in price from about $500 to $900 before the VEC incentive.

More information is available at: www.vermontelectric.coop/energy-transformation

