SOUTH BURLINGTON — Last weekend, in its largest convention in two decades, the Vermont AFL-CIO elected a progressive reform leadership for its approximately 10,000 members statewide, according to a news release.
The incoming president is David Van Deusen, of AFSCME Local 2413.
Elected to the post of district vice president were, for Chittenden County: Sarah Alexander, of UVM United Academics/AFT; for Washington/Orange Counties: Liz Medina, of UAW Local 2322; for Bennington County: Dan Cornell, AFSCME; for Caledonia/Lamoille Counties: Rubin Serrano, AFSCME; for Chittenden County: Helen Scott, AFT/UA and Marty Gil, IATSE; for Franklin/Grand Isle Counties: Dwight Brown, AFSCME; for Rutland/Addition Counties: Eric Steel, AFSCME; for Windham County: Ron Schneiderman, UFCW; and for Windsor County: Ed Smith, OPEIU.
Other elected officers include Vice President Tristin Adie of AFGE, Secretary/Treasurer Danielle Bombardier, Member-at-Large Tim LaBombard of IBEW, and Volunteer in Politics Omar Fernandez of APWU.
The newly elected members of the leadership slate aim to revitalize Vermont’s labor movement through organizing new unions, promoting activism among rank-and-file workers, and championing a Green New Deal to combat environmental crisis and economic inequality, according to the release.
