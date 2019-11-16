BURLINGTON — NBC5-TV anchor Stewart Ledbetter, WLVB-FM program director and Morning Show host Roland Lajoie and former Rutland WSYB-AM/WZRT-FM program director and WJJR-FM owner Dick Noble, will be inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame during the 25th Anniversary Awards Banquet Saturday, Dec. 7, in Burlington.
In addition, the VAB will be giving a Broadcaster of the Year award to WCAX-TV's Darren Perron; a Distinguished Service award to WPTZ's Tom Reed; an award for excellence behind the scenes to VPR's Victoria St. John; a community service award to Star 92.9; and a Rising Star award to Magic 97.7 DJ Jon Francois.
