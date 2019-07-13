Washington County Mental Health Services received the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Above and Beyond Award, announced at the annual VT ESGR Employer Awards and Recognition Banquet held at Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Burlington recently.
The Above and Beyond Award is presented by ESGR State Committees to recognize employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond federal requirements, by providing their Guard and Reserve employees additional, non-mandated benefits.
