GOSHEN — Camp Thorpe, now in its 92nd season of providing safe, educational and fun summer camp experiences for children and adults with special needs from throughout Vermont, has welcomed three new members to its board of trustees.
Roni Coleman, M.S., is a mediator for Home Share Now in Barre. She is also in private practice with Riverstone Resolutions, LLC and is board chair of the Barre Community Justice Center. Coleman has a master's in mediation and a master's in special education.
Melody Bongiorno Frank, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist and student support specialist at Harwood Union Middle/High School and a member of the American Psychological Association. She is a former Camp Thorpe counselor.
Pamela Crino, ME, has 30 years experience as a special-education teacher, mentor and supervisor, including 23 years at South Royalton Elementary School as a case manager and teacher of students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Previously, she was a child-life specialist at Franciscan Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Boston.
