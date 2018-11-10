MONTPELIER — iSun Energy LLC announced the opening of its first U.S. office in Burlington. The Canadian solar technology developer selected Vermont for its proximity to the border, as well as its innovative and environmentally conscious public policy and support for startups.
“We are pleased to welcome another great Canadian company to Vermont,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “My administration looks forward to a continued partnership with our neighbors to the North in strengthening both of our economies.”
For more information, visit isunenergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.