RUTLAND — Five case managers at Community Health have earned the Certified Case Manager (CCM) credential from the Commission for Case Manager Certification: Heather Smith, RN, BS, Community Health Brandon; Mary Trono, RN, BSN, Community Health Rutland; Maria Bilinski, RN, AD, Community Health Rutland; Joann Blair, RN, AD, Community Health Pediatrics; and Claudia Courcelle, RN, BSN, MSA, Community Health Administration.
Certified case managers are clinical professionals who keep patients on track and are aware of the routine maintenance and self-care needed to keep an individual patient healthy.
