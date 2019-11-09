RUTLAND — Casella Waste Systems Inc. reported third-quarter profit of $12.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Rutland-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Casella shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year.
