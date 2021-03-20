PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — Casella Waste Systems Inc. announced a $100,000 gift to Paul Smith’s College, its Center for Sustainability and athletic programs. Casella representatives joined a dozen Paul Smith’s students and staff for a lunch and press conference to discuss their overlapping missions.
At Paul Smith’s, the Center for Sustainability, its coordinator Kate Glenn, and student fellows carry out educational and practical efforts both on campus and in surrounding communities, from waste minimization to renewable energy sourcing. The college also offers bachelor’s degrees in environmental studies and sustainability.
