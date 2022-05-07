RUTLAND — The inaugural America East Sustainability Conference announced that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has been named presenting sponsor of the 2022 conference June 7-9 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Athletics and sustainability staff from America East member institutions, along with student-athletes and experts from industry and community, will share examples of partnerships, campus collaboration, sustainable best practices, projects that leverage resources and funding opportunities, and joint research/teaching projects focused on athletics and sustainability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.