Goodwill Northern New England honored Casella Waste Systems Inc. with its Spirit of Goodwill Award for innovative work that prioritizes the sustainability of the Earth and the stability of people.
“Casella helped bring important workforce programs to Vermont, and John Casella walks his talk by hiring people from those programs, which often means giving much-needed second chances to our neighbors,” said Rich Cantz, president and CEO Goodwill NNE, in a news release.
As one of the state's largest employers, Vermont native John Casella partnered with Goodwill in bringing Job Connection to Rutland. Job Connection provides both a Career Adviser and a Life Navigator (social worker) to help each employee work through life’s challenges until they can reach personal stability, according to the release.
