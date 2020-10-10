BARRE — Capstone Community Action was selected as the 2020 recipient of the Anne and Arthur Berndt Award at the Energy Action Network Summit, held recently.
Capstone Community Action is the first organization to receive the award created in 2013 and presented annually to recognize Energy Action Network members who have demonstrated vision, leadership and commitment to a renewable energy future for Vermont.
Capstone Community Action was founded in 1965 to help lift Vermonters out of poverty and create economic opportunity, now serving some 13,000 people each year.
