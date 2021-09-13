While some of our larger events may have shifted in the last few weeks, one exciting offering, originally planned to launch at our Parade of Heroes + Community Celebration on Aug. 28, is still in full swing. The staff at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), along with The Paramount Theatre and Come Alive Outside, are excited to announce the first annual Fruits of Labor Community Raffle.
As a fundraiser for all three organizations, the raffle is designed to have a collection of diverse prizes with something for everyone to enjoy. Raffle tickets are for sale at $100 a piece and only 500 tickets will be sold. With 20 prizes available ranging in value from $500 to $6,500 each, your chances of winning are enticing! All three organizations are incredibly grateful for the generous donations of prizes by various individuals and businesses throughout the region.
The lengthy list of available prizes truly has something for everyone. Since many of us haven’t been traveling much lately, our largest prize – valued at $6,500 – is sure to catch some attention! A Legendary Fairmont Vacation includes a five-day/four-night accommodation, round trip airfare, and more at any participating Fairmont listings in the contiguous U.S. and Canada.
We know that this area has lots of Boston fans who will be eager to purchase tickets for a chance to see the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or the New England Patriots. Each of these packages includes additional perks such as hotel stays, airfare, and/or parking.
Our friends who love the snow and taking advantage of the ski season will be crossing their fingers for the winter season pass at Killington Resort and/or new skiing accessories from Atomic. Speaking of ski season, a heat pump from F.W. Webb, along with an energy audit from NeighborWorks is also available for one lucky winner to help get through our chillier months.
Our neighbors who may be bigger fans of the warmer months can take advantage of an L.L. Bean kayak or a golf package that includes four green fees and cart rentals from Rutland County Club, Proctor Pittsford Country Club, and Killington Golf Course.
There are also options to enjoy any time of the year such as 10 sets of two tickets at The Paramount Theatre, one-year membership at The MINT — Rutland’s Makerspace, a family fun package with an extensive list of activities, an executive coaching session by Kramer Consulting Group or Kara Richardson, and a relaxing spa package to pamper yourself at Five Elements Salon & Day Spa, Sunny Mountain Nails, and more.
If you are looking to spruce up your home, two lucky winners will be able to take advantage of a Spruce Up Your Home package that includes a variety of offers or $1,000 worth of landscaping by Carpenter & Costin.
We can’t forget our foodies with offerings such as a dine-around with gift certificates from 12 different restaurants, a private chef’s dinner and cooking lesson, or a basket of goodies to hone your baking skills.
When we said there is something for everyone, we meant it. Winners will be drawn on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 3 p.m. and the first winner will be able to pick their prize from the available list and so on. The winner will be called if their name is drawn, and they must be available (or a designated representative) to answer or return the call within five minutes.
For anyone that wishes to purchase a ticket or to see a full list of prize descriptions can do so by visiting https://rutlandvermont.com/communityraffle/ and your ticket stub(s) will be mailed directly to you.
Don’t wait too long to purchase your tickets – we know we’ll be selling out fast! As always, many thanks to our community members for their continued support, and best of luck to all who enter.
Penny Inglee is the Member Services, Events, Office Manager for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Proctor.
