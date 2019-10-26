SHOREHAM — Champlain Orchards recently received more than $15,000 from the Vermont Training Program.
Champlain Orchards recently upgraded its inventory management system and VTP monies will be used to train staff in construction, customization and use of the new system. Champlain Orchards is among the first in its sector to introduce this technology, according to a news release.
Champlain Orchards is one of the oldest continuously operated orchards in the state, and the farm currently employs about 35 Vermont residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.