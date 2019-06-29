Community Harvest of Central Vermont (CHCV) was named one of five Vermont finalists for the Red Sox Foundation’s 2019 IMPACT Awards going to organizations with a record of improving health and wellness outcomes in their community.
CHCV recovers surplus from local farms, food that would otherwise go to waste. The food is then donated to food shelves, senior meal programs and other organizations feeding people with limited access to fresh, healthy, local food. The organization works with 20 sites and 40 farm partners, providing nutritious gleaned food to 9,000 people in need.
