SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute awarded the 2019 Angel in Adoption recognition for the state of Vermont to longtime employee of Lund’s adoption team, Christina Shuma.
She works as the Vermont Adoption Registry coordinator, Lund’s Post Adoption Contact Agreement worker and is the site implementation manager for the QIC-AG project (Quality Improvement Center for Adoption & Guardianship Support and Preservation).
The annual award honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency and child welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.