MONTPELIER — The Vermont Futures Project announced Kevin Chu has been hired as the organization’s new executive director. He will lead the Vermont Futures Project and advance its mission of positioning the economy in the center of a statewide discussion about Vermont’s future.
Kevin Chu had been managing director of the University of Vermont’s Office of Engagement. In that role, he developed relationships with businesses and expanded UVM’s role in workforce and economic development, with a focus for leveraging data to inform this work. He is a lifelong Vermonter and graduate of Middlebury College.
