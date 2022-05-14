EAST MONTPELIER — Steven Farnham, of Plainfield, Susan Alexander, of Cabot, and Betsy Allen, of Plainfield, won election to Washington Electric Cooperative’s member-led board of directors.
Farnham was the sole incumbent running for re-election; Alexander and Allen were newly elected. Each board member serves a three-year term, effective immediately. All WEC directors serve at-large.
