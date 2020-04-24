If you live in the Mad River Valley and have recently been laid off, are working reduced hours or your business activities have been suspended, the Mad River Valley Community Fund may have a lifeline for you.
MRVCF is awarding grants to families and individuals who are experiencing economic stress caused by the COVID-19 mandated work stoppages.
“We have given grants of $1,000 for households with more than one person and $500 for individuals. We have given out over $100,000 to 143 people this month,” said Rebecca Baruzzi, MRVCF program director.
The Mad River Valley Community Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1989 to respond to the needs of Mad River Valley residents. Grants are available to any Valley resident in need of interim, financial assistance and whose needs are not served by established programs.
The MRVCF board of directors set up the COVID-19 fund to help residents in economic stress pay their bills.
“We have people in the community we hold two and three jobs to make ends meet and now they can’t. The fund was set up to help people in need, that’s why we’re here, that’s what we do,” said MRVCF board member Charlotte Robinson.
The turn-around time between when an application is received and the check is granted is only 48 hours. A subcommittee of the board determines who qualifies.
“We have a high number of service workers in the Mad River Valley who have been impacted. Many of these folks are already cost burdened by housing that exceeds 50% of their income. We know that many people do not have emergency funds that allow for a four month stop in wages. Our job is to match the resources to the needs,” Baruzzi said.
“We understand that many have not been able to get unemployment benefits yet and many of our summer events have been cancelled, meaning that it is not clear when service industry jobs will become available again,” she said.
MRVCF will keep awarding COVID-19 grants so long as there is need and money is available, Baruzzi said. No payback is expected from the recipients.
“Very often though, people do wind up giving back through volunteer work in the community and when we do our annual fundraising campaign, I’m always impressed when I see people that we have served, make donations,” she said.
Eric Friedman, the executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, is a very big fan. “The community fund has been amazing from the very beginning,” he said. The pandemic imposed shutdown of hundreds of businesses in the Valley, including Sugarbush ski area, the regions largest employer, has had “a ripple effect across all the business in the Mad River Valley.” If there is a silver lining in this time of woe, Friedman said, the shutdown has been in the spring, traditionally a slower time for many Valley businesses.
The Community Fund has been responding to personal emergencies for 30 years. It started with Louise Jennings, a single mother with MS who was at risk of losing her home. Her neighbors worked together to raise money and when they easily raised the balance of her mortgage, they realized the potential to raise money to help others.
The current board chairwoman is Ashley Woods, Jennings’ daughter. The current secretary of the board, John Williams, is the son of Arthur Williams, one of the neighbors who started the fund.
Outside of the COVID-19 response, the MRVCF helps people with short term emergencies by paying for everything from car repairs, to mortgage payments, to utilities bills, heating costs, medical bills and more, Baruzzi said.
“We pay vendors directly. In situations where people are not financially sustainable, we work on a budget plan and help to get people to that goal,” she said.
MRVCF is funded through tax deductible donations.
“Seventy-five percent of our donations come from our second homeowners who are an incredibly important part of our community,” Baruzzi said.
The fund has little overhead as all the work is done by volunteers and Baruzzi, the part-time director and office space and most of the supplies are donated.
“Our job is to match the resources to the needs, and I hope more people will make themselves known,” Baruzzi said. Details on how to apply for a grant and how to donate to the fund are available on the MRVCF website, https://mrvcommunityfund.org/
