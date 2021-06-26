MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Delaney Courcelle, of Rutland, to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW) nonpartisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls.
She is a senior majoring in business administration at the University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business and recipient of this year's Major Junius Adair Award for Excellence in Finance.
Courcelle is the current chair of the Vermont Federation of College Republicans and president of a new student organization, a chapter of the Network of Enlightened Women, a national conservative women’s organization with a mission to educate, equip and empower women to be principled leaders for a free society.
She is also an intern at Baystate Financial, conducting outreach for a financial wellness seminar series for Vermont-based companies.
