MONTPELIER — Jeremy Hansen, the founder of CVFiber, has stepped aside from his position as chair of the Governing Board. Jerry Diamantides, of Berlin, has been chosen to succeed Hansen.
Hansen has spearheaded the effort to bring high-speed broadband to every address connected to the electrical grid in its 21-member communities. CVFiber is in the preconstruction and design phase of its project. Construction of its 1,200 mile, $50 million network will begin this year. The goal is to provide 100/100 Mbps service to 50% of unserved and underserved addresses in the next two years and 80% by the end of the third year.
Diamantides has been involved with CVFiber since its early days. He has served on the Governing Board, as CVFiber treasurer, and most recently as project manager. He has over 25 years of national consulting experience in construction planning, project evaluation and project management.
