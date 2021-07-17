BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center announced Anne Coetzee has joined the organization as vice president of practice operations, following a national search.
She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in practice operations at integrated health care delivery systems located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Her most recent role was director of clinic operations for the Women and Children’s and CSU Clinical Programs — Department of OB/GYN at University of Minnesota Physicians — a multi-specialty academic physician practice.
