BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center offers in-person assistance to community members enrolling in Vermont Health Connect, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
Open enrollment for 2019 began Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. This is the time when any Vermonter can sign up for 2019 health coverage or make changes to an existing plan. Enrolling members will have a coverage start date of Jan. 1, 2019.
Assisters are available to help any community member in CVMC’s service area, which includes Washington County and surrounding towns. You do not need to be a current CVMC patient to take advantage of this service.
One-hour appointments with CVMC assisters can be scheduled through Dec. 15 at CVMC’s main hospital, Barre City Place, Barre Health Center, Integrative Family Medicine — Montpelier. For more information, email PatientNavigator@cvmc.org or call 371-4398.
