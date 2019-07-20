LEBANON, N.H. — Will Torrey, MD, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Department of Psychiatry’s vice chair for clinical services, was presented with the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Torrey, who is also a professor of psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine, was given the national award “to honor the exceptional contributions that many psychiatrists make to improve the lives of people living with mental health conditions.”
