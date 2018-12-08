LEBANON, N.H. — Two members of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health leadership team are among 18 women from 16 health organizations nationwide chosen for the Carol Emmott Fellowship.
Vice President for Financial Planning Wendy Fielding and Vice President of Regional and System Integration Mary Oseid were honored for “their ability to deliver results within their organizations and potential to advance to senior executive roles in health.”
“Investing in women leaders will transform healthcare,” said Christine Malcolm, executive director of the Carol Emmott Fellowship. “The fellowship’s mission is shared by the men and women who hold executive positions today, see the gaps created by gender disparity, and are committed to serving as our advisors, mentors, and partners."
