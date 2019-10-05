RUTLAND — Sheena Daniell, nurse manager at the Rutland Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, was one of nine recipients statewide to receive the Vermont Chamber of Commerce Above and Beyond Award. The Above and Beyond award is given to individuals who have taken that extra step in their job, industry or community work, thus contributing to a more vibrant Vermont.
Nominated by her work colleagues, she was lauded for her leadership in bringing the Stop the Bleed to the Rutland community. Stop the Bleed is a national campaign focusing on emergent care for life-threatening bleeding developed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She will be honored at the annual Vermont Chamber Citizen of the Year & Above and Beyond Awards dinner Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Burlington Hotel.
