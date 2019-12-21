LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock neurologist Barbara Jobst, M.D., Ph.D., has been named the 2019 recipient of the J. Kiffin Penry Award from the American Epilepsy Society. The award recognizes individuals whose work has had a major impact on patient care and quality of life for those living with the disorder. Dr. Jobst grew up with a chronic disability and knows firsthand the challenges it presents.
She serves as director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Epilepsy Center, section chief for adult neurology and vice chair of the Neurology department, as well as the Louis and Ruth Frank Endowed Professor of Neurosciences at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.