RUTLAND — Davis & Hodgdon Associates, CPAs, with offices in Williston and Rutland, is unveiling new names for itself and its entities. The firm will now be known strictly as Davis & Hodgdon CPAs. It is one member of the newly formed, Davis & Hodgdon Advisory Group which is the umbrella name for the group of entities that includes Davis & Hodgdon CPAs, Copper Leaf Financial and Convergent Accounting. The name changes reflect the organization’s evolving businesses, increased service offerings and the adoption of a new brand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.