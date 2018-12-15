COLCHESTER – Vermont Public Radio announced that journalist Mark Davis will join VPR as assistant news director.
Davis has been a reporter at Seven Days since 2013 and before that, at Valley News in the Upper Valley, as well as editor for the podcast Rumble Strip with Erica Heilman, which airs monthly on VPR.
"We have long admired Mark's reporting at Seven Days — he's written deeply and movingly on so many issues in our state, particularly around criminal justice,” said VPR News Director Sarah Ashworth. “I'm excited for him to be part of our team, because of his strong background in journalism, but also because I think he'll be someone who will help us develop deeper and more meaningful coverage of Vermont.”
