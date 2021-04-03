MONTPELIER — Kathleen H. Davis was elected Board of Directors Chair of Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and New England Guaranty Insurance Co.
Davis, an attorney, joined the board as a director in 2004 and has served as Audit Committee Chair; member of the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Compensation, Pension and Nominating Committee; and elected Board Vice Chair in 2019. Davis is the first woman to lead the Board of Directors in the companies’ nearly 150-year history.
She is a director at Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC law firm and practices in the areas of captive insurance, regulatory compliance and business law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.