MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership announce that Jan Demers will be honored with this year’s award. Demers is the executive director of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
The $15,000 award, to be used however the recipient chooses, rewards a community leader who has the vision of a better Vermont and takes the responsibility for making that vision a reality.
