WILLISTON – Kinney Pike Insurance has added Mark Desautels as a new commercial lines account executive, expanding the business insurance sales team in their Williston office.
Desautels has more than 10 years’ experience throughout Chittenden County.
“Adding Mark will help strengthen our organization and reinforce our commitment to being a key resource for our business clients,” said Doug Corman, one of three Kinney Pike Insurance principals.
