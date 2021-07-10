MONTPELIER — Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak announced the Department’s Banking, Insurance, and Captive Insurance Divisions have each received another 5-year accreditation from their national regulatory associations.
Each accreditation team included experienced former state regulators who conducted in-depth reviews of each division’s policies, procedures and operations to ensure they met best standards established by fellow regulators across the country. The accreditation teams found the department met or exceeded the accreditation standards and did not have any recommendations for improvement.
