EAST BURKE — The Energize Vermont Board of Directors announced the appointment of Becca Dill to serve as the organization’s director. Established in 2010, Energize Vermont promotes energy and climate policies protecting Vermont’s environment.
She comes to Vermont from Louisiana, where she worked with the Louisiana Environmental Action Network in communities advocating for environmental justice where energy policy has long been dominated by the interests of oil and gas companies. Along with her work at LEAN, Dill conducted community efforts to support social justice initiatives, ranging from food insecurity to landlord-tenant rights.
