WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners has donated $3,500 to seven schools to support student learning in Vermont. The schools are encouraged to promote new learning moments for their students, something ExxonMobil calls “Aha Moments.”
For over 10 years, Global Partners LP (Global) has collaborated with ExxonMobil's Educational Alliance Program to donate grants to schools throughout New England, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. This year, Global has committed $182,500 to 365 schools. The contribution will specifically help fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.